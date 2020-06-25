Trump Doubles Down On Calling COVID-19 'Kung Flu' In Phoenix Rally

President Donald Trump once again used the term “kung flu” to refer to COVID-19 at a reelection rally at a church in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Trump first used the phrase at his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma —the first rally to take place since the coronavirus lockdown began. On Tuesday, Trump spoke at the Students for Trump Convention in the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. There, he launched into a rant on the “many names” of COVID-19.

“I said the other night, there’s never been anything where they have so many names,” Trump said, referencing his speech in Tulsa. “I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, right? It’s got all different names. Wuhan...was catching on. Coronavirus.”

Members of the crowd started yelling out “kung flu,” and Trump ran with it.