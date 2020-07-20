Trump Doubles Down On Claim Coronavirus Will Disappear: 'I'll Be Right Eventually'

As coronavirus infections continue to surge nationwide, President Donald Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the pathogen will simply “disappear” one day.

During an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace suggested Trump had made a mistake when he stated in January and February that the virus had largely been contained.

On Feb. 10, Trump said the virus would “miraculously” go away by April.

“It’s going to disappear,” the president said later that month. “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

Meanwhile, his administration’s top public health officials were sounding the alarm about the virus, which they warned would likely have devastating impacts on American lives for months to come.

As of Sunday, the US is leading the world in known coronavirus infections and deaths, with over 3.7 million cases and 140,000 deaths recorded nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

But Trump stood by his comments during his interview with Wallace.

“I’ll be right eventually,” the president said. “You know, I said, it’s going to disappear. I’ll say it again, it’s going to disappear. And I’ll be right.”

Asked if such a statement, which has been debunked by many scientists, discredits him, Trump said he didn’t think so.

“You know why it doesn’t discredit me? Because I’ve been right probably more than anybody else,” Trump said.