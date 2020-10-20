POLITICS
Donald Trump Drops Money Into Church Collection Bucket And Twitter Makes Him Pay

"Making sure the camera sees all the bills," one person remarked of footage showing the president's offering at a Las Vegas church.

President Donald Trump﻿ plunked what appeared to be a few $20 bills into the collection bucket at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday.

And he did it with a bit of ceremony. He dug the cash out of his right pocket, fingered the bills and fanned through them repeatedly before dropping them into the collection container.

The moment paid off for jokesters on Twitter:

