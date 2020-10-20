President Donald Trump plunked what appeared to be a few $20 bills into the collection bucket at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday.
And he did it with a bit of ceremony. He dug the cash out of his right pocket, fingered the bills and fanned through them repeatedly before dropping them into the collection container.
The moment paid off for jokesters on Twitter:
