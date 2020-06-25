Trump Family Moves To Block Tell-All Written By President’s Niece

The book, “ Too Much and Never Enough : How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is scheduled to be released on July 28. The Daily Beast reported last week that the book is expedited to include “salacious” stories about the president and reveal Mary Trump as the source behind a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation by The New York Times into a series of financial schemes Donald Trump was involved in in the 1990s.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” Robert Trump said in a statement to The New York Times, which first reported the news. “I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace.”

The president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, filed for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, saying Mary Trump is violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2001 following a bitter court battle over the estate of Trump’s father.

President Donald Trump ’s family has asked a judge to block the publication of his niece Mary Trump’s tell-all, which is set to be released next month.

A lawyer for Mary Trump, daughter of the president’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr, accused her family members of attempting to violate the First Amendment “because they do not want the public to know the truth.”

“President Trump and his siblings are seeking to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance,” the attorney, Ted Boutros, told NBC News.

The president has maintained that the book should not be published, saying she wasn’t honoring the terms of the nondisclosure agreement.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” Donald Trump told Axios last week. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total ... signed a nondisclosure.”

The president also rejected assertions reportedly included in the book that he “dismissed and derided” his father, Fred Trump Sr., when he began suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s totally false; the opposite,” Trump told Axios. “Actually, the opposite. I always had a great relationship. I didn’t know that she said that. That’s a disgraceful thing to say.”

The book would be the latest publishing hit to the president. Former national security adviser John Bolton published a memoir of his tenure in the White House this week, which included damning claims about Trump’s behavior while in office. Bolton’s book includes allegations that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help to win reelection later this year as well as accounts of the president urging Xi to build facilities similar to concentration camps to hold Uighur Muslims.

Trump, for his part, has lambasted his former aide as a “dope” and a “sick puppy,” saying he fired Bolton while claiming the book was a “compilation of lies.” Bolton has maintained he resigned last September and was not forced out.

The Trump administration attempted to stop the publication of Bolton’s book as well, but a judge rejected those calls, citing the fact that hundreds of thousands of copies had already been printed and shipped.