‘He's Going To Be More Unleashed And Unhinged Than Ever’

This week a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Five people died in the chaos, including a police officer. This historic insurrection was the culmination of five years of fascist rhetoric from the president, who now has less than two weeks left in his disastrous sole term in the White House.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump had been laying the groundwork for the insurrection at the Capitol for years, according to historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who says this "cultivation" of far-right extremists has been "entwined with this victim cult."

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a history professor at New York University and author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” She talked to HuffPost about how she thinks Trump might act once he’s out of office and how America could be headed for even more violence and political unrest. You’ve been at the forefront of identifying and documenting how Trump and the “Make America Great Again” movement represent a real authoritarian or fascist insurgency. Were you still surprised to see what you saw Wednesday? No, I wasn’t surprised. I was extremely calm when it happened because I just kind of expected it. Of course, it was shocking to then see the lawmakers cowering, and then I became very angry at the arrogance and lawlessness, and the fact that the police didn’t do anything and that these guys went out for drinks later, these insurgents. But no, this has been set up since Trump’s presidential campaign, when he actively cultivated all of these various militias and far-right forces, so it’s that cultivation entwined with this victim cult. Because this doesn’t work if you don’t have the cult leader. And the leader is the victim. So the leader is the protector, he’s going to save the nation, blah, blah, blah, but once they bonded to him, it’s very fascistic. It’s very fascist. If he’s in trouble, their duty is to save him. And so Trump has played them like a violin all these years, doing exactly what he needs to do to string them along and keep them loyal. Give them just enough crumbs of affirmation. And then he called on them because the other things that he was trying to do didn’t work.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Trump supporters storm through the Capitol on Wednesday after breaching security and breaking through windows and doors while Congress debated an objection to Arizona's electoral votes.

You’ve described this kind of leader-follower relationship like a fascistic relationship. Typically how is that spell broken? How do people get out of that? Unfortunately, they don’t get out of that. What I mean is — the other cases are, in some ways, not analogous, because, you know, when you have a real dictatorship, there’s no opposing voices. In fact, in a way, it makes our case all the more scary and remarkable because he didn’t have time to ruin democracy. You know, we had a very robust opposition press. But yet he still managed to have this huge mass of fanatically loyal people. And so once they bond with a leader, historically the only thing that gets people out of it is direct experience with disaster. So it’s very Interesting that the coronavirus didn’t, you know, cause more people to turn away from Trump. And again, he’s very skillful at propaganda, so he knew how to present it all so that, you know, he wasn’t touched — the mismanagement wasn’t blamed on him. But some people did, some people woke up and made videos, saying, “I used to believe Trump and my wife died,” you know, so that’s the kind of thing that needs to happen at a mass level. And it’s been horrifying that it hasn’t happened. Indeed he got more votes. And in Italy and in Germany — and again, you had many, many years of total dictatorship — but the only thing that ruined or started to dissipate the personality cult was when the Allies bombed Italy and Germany and regular people had immense hardship. And in that sense, what’s parallel is the shock of people seeing the Capitol, you know, breached, and lawmakers having to run for cover. That shocked some Trumpians into resigning, like it woke some people up. I think what I’m seeing some people express concern about is that, although it made certain people decide to leave MAGA world or whatever, or at least some people in the White House, the storming of the Capitol could also end up being a kind of a recruiting event. Yep. I think, I mean you won’t be freaked out by this because of what you study, but honestly, you could easily see Jan. 6 as the start of something. It’s the start of a new phase.... It’s the start of a new phase of subversive extremist activity. It could be. Yeah, because it kind of feels like — like they breached the Capitol, they got in, the Capitol’s vulnerable. Then they got to go out for beer. They didn’t end up in prison. I just saw your tweets about that. I hadn’t seen that. They just went out for beer. So that’s what actually made me not sleep last night. I’m so angry about that…. It’s just everything wrong for our future.

This is what I mean by Trump as the agent of lawlessness that comes to define the culture, with deadly effects. "Getting away with it" - what Trump's done his whole life - becomes a desirable social value. https://t.co/qJDsbEBGpR — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 7, 2021