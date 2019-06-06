Trump Finally Arrives In Ireland For Taxpayer-Funded Visit To His Golf Resort

President Donald Trump finally began his taxpayer-funded trip to his Irish golf resort Wednesday after dispensing with a 65-minute airport lounge meeting with the prime minister that was added at the last minute to avoid a vacation-only foreign visit.

He arrived at Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg, at 6:25 p.m. local time after a helicopter lift from Shannon airport.

The trip likely adds a few million more dollars to the $102 million his golf outings have cost taxpayers to date, according to a recent HuffPost analysis.

“I thought this would be the best place. I love to come to Ireland and stay at Doonbeg,” Trump said during a photo opportunity with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the airport’s Burren Lounge, on the second floor and down the hall from the Zest Food Court and the Gate 8 Duty Free.

The White House had started planning the golfing excursion weeks before asking for a meeting with Varadkar. At first, Trump officials insisted on holding the meeting at Doonbeg. Varadkar’s office, though, balked and insisted on meeting someplace not on Trump property, such as a historic castle nearby. In the end, they settled on the airport, where Trump flew in on Air Force One from England.

Varadkar greeted Trump at the base of the stairs at 4:55 p.m., and Trump walked out of the airport terminal building, meeting concluded, at 6 p.m. He was airborne on Marine One four minutes later.

Whether he played golf Wednesday evening is unclear. The White House press office only confirms Trump’s golfing when he plays with someone famous or a member of Congress, and it did not respond to HuffPost queries on the matter Wednesday. The traveling press corps, meanwhile, was sequestered for the night in Limerick, more than an hour away by car.

The sun does not set at that latitude and this close to the summer solstice until almost 10 p.m., and the weather was cool but dry, meaning Trump had enough time to play at least nine holes and possibly a full round.