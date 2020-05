Trump Flips Out After Biden Ad Rips Him For Golfing Amid Growing Death Toll

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

Trump repeatedly slammed Obama for playing golf. In 2014, as the second Ebola case was confirmed in the United States, Trump went on Fox News to rip into the then-president for golfing. “There are times to play and times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal,” he said. Now, however, he’s defending his own golfing hobby:

Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

...vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii - Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020