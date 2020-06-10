Trump Floats Conspiracy That 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protester Pushed By Police Was 'A Set Up'

Two officers were later suspended without pay and charged with second-degree assault.

A widely circulated video from Thursday shows police shoving Gugino, who had been participating in a peaceful protest over the police killing of George Floyd. The video shows Gugino falling backward, hitting his head and bleeding from the ear. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The police department initially claimed Gugino “tripped and fell.” After the video surfaced showing what happened, the mayor and the governor criticised the police actions.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said her client “has been a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate and overall fan of the U.S. Constitution for many years” and “requests that any further protests continue to be peaceful.”

Gugino is reportedly a devout Catholic whose faith inspired him to get involved in the Catholic Worker movement, a non-violent lay movement known for extending hospitality to the poor and disenfranchised. Friends of the activist told Religion News Service that Gugino has participated in protests seeking justice for Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old Black child who was killed in 2014 by an Ohio police officer. Gugino has also been active in pushing for the closure of Guantanamo Bay, the notorious US detention camp in Cuba.