Trump Ordered To Pay $2 Million In Charity Ethics Lawsuit

A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to personally pay $2 million to settle the state attorney general’s civil lawsuit against his now-defunct charitable organisation, The Donald J. Trump Foundation.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Saliann Scarpulla’s order directs Trump’s damage payment to several legitimate nonprofit organisations.

Her decision is not the outcome desired by the president, who declared in a tweet last year: “I won’t settle this case!”

The lawsuit, filed in June 2018 by then-state Attorney General Barbara Underwood, alleged that Trump and three of his children ― Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump ― repeatedly took advantage of the foundation’s tax-exempt status to fund their political and business interests.