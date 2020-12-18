Trump Gets History Lesson After Calling Out Democrats In Election Tweet

Twitter users gave Donald Trump a quick history lesson Thursday after the president again falsely tweeted about election fraud.
Trump’s tweet was unintentionally ironic because it suggested that Democrats would never accept an election that was stolen from them.
Many Twitter users swiftly pointed out the considerable evidence suggesting that the Democrats indeed had both the 2000 and 2016 elections stolen from them.
And the mockery commenced.
Some attempted to school the president with facts.
Some questioned the president’s priorities.