Critics Blast Trump's 'Good Genes' Rally Call As A Chilling Echo Of Hitler's Eugenics

Critics continue to tear into US President Donald Trump’s shocking praise for Minnesota’s “good genes” as chillingly reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s murderous eugenics policy.

Holocaust historian Steve Silberman on Sunday called Trump’s determination of who possesses worthy genes “indistinguishable from the Nazi rhetoric that led to Jews, disabled people, LGBTQ, Romani and others being exterminated.”

A spokesperson for the progressive Jewish advocacy organisation J Street told HuffPost on Monday: “Again and again, President Trump and his allies publicly, gleefully embrace incredibly dangerous white nationalist tropes and ideas.”

It’s “clear the president’s far-right worldview poses an unprecedented threat to refugees, immigrants and vulnerable minorities in this country ― one of the many reasons why he faces vehement opposition from the large majority of American Jewish voters,” said J Street communications director Logan Bayroff.

Trump last week pointedly praised Minnesotans’ genes at a campaign rally in a state that’s 84% white and where German and Scandinavian ancestry dominates.

In the same speech, he mocked refugees and attacked three Democratic congresswomen of colour: New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar.

“You have good genes, you know that, right?” Trump told the crowd of overwhelmingly white supporters Friday. “A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe?” he added. “The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.”

The “racehorse theory” of genetics holds that some human beings are born genetically superior to others.

Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, characterised Trump’s remarks as “eugenics” — basing a human being’s worth on genes. “It was used by Nazis to justify genocide,” she tweeted. “Today, it’s used by white nationalists — & apparently the @POTUS — to justify hate.”