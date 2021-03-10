Saddest Homecoming Ever? Trump Greeted By A Single Supporter In New York Return.

Former President Donald Trump didn’t get a warm welcome as he returned to New York for the first time since leaving office: Just one person stood outside Trump Tower to cheer his arrival on Sunday night, the New York Post reported.

The Daily News said Trump is in his hometown to check on the family business, which had been run by his two adult sons while he was in the White House.

Footage from the scene posted on YouTube shows Trump waving from an SUV to the supporter amid a heavy police presence: