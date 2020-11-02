Trump Writes 'I Love Texas!' Over Video Of MAGA Truck Attack On Biden Caravan

President Donald Trump appeared to celebrate in a tweet Saturday about a dangerous MAGA truck ambush of Joe Biden’s bus caravan on a busy Texas highway the previous day. “I LOVE TEXAS!” posted the president over a video of a truck nearly sideswiping Biden’s campaign bus on Interstate 35 near Austin. He later happily crowed at a Pennsylvania rally that it was a “hot thing.”

The Texas Tribune reported Saturday that the FBI is investigating the incident. Scores of trucks bristling with Make America Great Again signs and flags swarmed the bus and accompanying vehicles on Friday, jamming traffic and creating a dangerous situation for the Biden crew and anyone else on the highway. A large pickup truck at one point struck a white SUV driven by Democratic campaign staffer, Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party. The truck pushed the car out of its lane, causing damage to the vehicle in an aggressive and risky stunt.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.



Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

this is the aftermath of trump truck convoy hitting a Biden volunteer's car pic.twitter.com/juItfqHw6M — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) October 31, 2020

A Biden rally planned for later that afternoon was canceled after the highway confrontation. Trump talked excitedly about the dangerous highway confrontation at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday and indicated that the media wouldn’t report what he appeared to consider a positive event. It’s a “hot thing,” he said. “That’s really number one trending. They won’t put that.”

"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." -- Trump glorifies an incident in Texas where his supporters tried to drive a Biden/Harris bus off the road pic.twitter.com/ZBSdEcvWHE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

The chairman of the Texas Republican Party, Allen West, was furious when a reporter asked him about the incident. West claimed without any evidence that three Trump supporters had been “executed” in Milwaukee, Portland and Denver. He also said that a “leftist mob” attempted to “storm the house” of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and “burn the house down and rape Mrs. McCloskey.” None of that is true. Officials have reported no “executions” of Trump supporters in those cities. As for the McCloskeys, the white couple pointed automatic weapons at peaceful Black protesters outside their St. Louis home in June. The couple has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. “Where’s the liberal corporate media’s outrage concern about that real violence?” West asked.

A highly regarded reporter (@TexasTribAbby) from the highly regarded @TexasTribune reached out to the Texas Republican Party for a comment on yesterday’s bus incident along I-35.



Their response is ... something: pic.twitter.com/ZmYe0YJ7LD — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 1, 2020

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.