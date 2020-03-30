Before anyone asks, US President Donald Trump said he has no plans to foot the security bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should they move permanently to the US. Trump made that much clear in a tweet he fired off Sunday that acknowledged unconfirmed reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved from Canada to Los Angeles, as Markle’s post-Royal film work takes off.

Trump expressed great admiration for Queen Elizabeth and the United Kingdom in his tweet but insisted that if her grandson indeed stays in the US, “They must pay!”

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

It wasn’t immediately clear why Trump made such a public announcement. A spokesperson for the Sussexes, reached by The Daily Mail, said the couple had no plans to ask the US for security assistance and assured that “privately funded security arrangements have been made.” Since the couple announced that they were relinquishing their royal family roles, the question of how they would personally pay for their security has been a popular subject of discussion, however.

zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9 at Westminster Abbey.