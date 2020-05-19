See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump made an unusual play Sunday after golf star Rory McIlroyteed off on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said he wouldn’t play with him again.

Trump uncharacteristically didn’t swing back at the four-time major winner when NBC’s Mike Tirico mentioned McIlroy’s criticism. Trump did a phone interview with Tirico during a televised charity golf match in Juno Beach, Florida, featuring McIlroy.

“A lot of [pro golfers] are very political, actually,” Trump said, as heard in the clip below. “Some like my politics very much and probably some don’t. I guess the ones that don’t, I don’t get to see as much, but they seem to like it.”