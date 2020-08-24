Trump Has A Record Of 'Hiring Excellent People,' Adviser Says After Bannon Arrest

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in New York on Thursday after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall.

Miller went on to name some of Trump’s current senior staff, including Stephen Miller and Kellyanne Conway, as individuals he’s “proud to call” his teammates. Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, joined the Trump campaign in 2016 and served as chief strategist in the White House until he was forced out in August 2017. He pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of wire fraud and money laundering after he was accused of defrauding donors to a $25 million fundraising campaign to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border. Miller called the charges against Bannon “very serious” and said he hopes Bannon “has the opportunity to tell his side of the story.” “I hope that Steve has some good answers for the things that he’s been accused of,” he said.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Jason Miller served as a senior communications adviser to Trump during the 2016 campaign.