President Donald Trump on Sunday took aim at the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the U.S., saying Sir Kim Darroch had “not served the U.K. well” after the ambassador lambasted the Trump administration as “inept” and “incompetent” in leaked diplomatic messages.

“We’ve had our little ins and outs with a couple of countries and I would say that the U.K., and the ambassador has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that,” Trump told reporters when asked about Darroch’s remarks.

“We’re not big fans of that man,” the president continued. “And I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”