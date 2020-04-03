Trump Attacks Hospitals As Insatiable ‘Complainers’ Amid Crisis

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised states and hospitals for requesting medical supplies to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, calling them “complainers” that should have stocked up on supplies “long before this crisis hit.” “Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied,” Trump wrote in one of two tweets scolding states and health facilities that he claimed have already received “massive amounts of medical supplies” from the federal government.

Massive amounts of medical supplies, even hospitals and medical centers, are being delivered directly to states and hospitals by the Federal Government. Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied (politics?). Remember, we are a backup for them. The complainers should... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

....have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

The insults from Trump, who downplayed the pandemic for weeks before acknowledging the scope of the crisis in recent days, came after the nation’s top infectious disease expert said as many as 200,000 people in the US may die from the virus. As of Thursday, there were more than 216,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US and 5,100 deaths.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked the Pentagon for 100,000 body bags in anticipation that funeral homes will be overwhelmed in the coming weeks. Officials in hard-hit regions have been pleading with Trump’s government for weeks to send help and medical resources, including ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment.

I am asking healthcare workers across the country:



If things are not urgent in your own community, please come to New York.



We need relief for nurses. We need relief for doctors.



If you can, help us: https://t.co/hr8dG89QK2



We will return the favor in your hour of need. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020