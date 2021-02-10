Why Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer Covered His Head While Sipping Water

Attorney David Schoen appeared on the Senate Floor of the US Capitol on Tuesday as part of the legal team defending former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

As the nation watched the Alabama-based criminal defence lawyer present his case for Trump, some on social media were also paying close attention to Schoen’s actions ― and showcasing some misunderstanding about Jewish practices.

Several times during his speech, Schoen placed his hand over his head while he sipped water. Unaware of the religious intent behind these actions, some began questioning and even mocking him on Twitter.

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a progressive Jewish group, urged people to stop poking fun at Schoen, an Orthodox Jew, for observing his faith.

“It is Jewish ritual, not an odd behavior to be mocked,” the group tweeted.