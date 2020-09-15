President Donald Trump incited the crowd at his rally in Nevada on Sunday to chant “lock him up” about former president Barack Obama.

Trump repeated his evidence-free claim that Obama “got caught spying on my campaign” during his speech in Henderson. He added: “We have him cold. Now let’s see what happens.”

Trump then hesitated, looked into the crowd and pointed.

In an instant they were chanting “lock him up” — a new riff on Trump’s 2016 election refrain, when he and his fans chanted “lock her up,” referring to Hillary Clinton.

Trump claimed Clinton should have been imprisoned for using a personal email server while she was secretary of state. His daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, has used her personal email account for government business hundreds of times. First lady Melania Trump also reportedly used private email for government business.