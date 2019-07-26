When President Donald Trump introduced Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence on Thursday, he also introduced a new word into the English language: “Infantroopen.”

It happened while the president was discussing the career of Esper, who was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge for his service in the 101st Airborne Division during the first Iraq War.

However, the president called it the “Combat Infantroopen Badge,” according to Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar.