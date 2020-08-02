Trump Warns That 'Jobs Will Disappear' If Biden Is Elected. Jaws Drop.

In a tweet Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump warned Americans that “jobs will disappear!” if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is elected.

Millions of jobs have already disappeared during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis. In the second quarter, the US economy shrank by 9.5%, a historically bad drop.

Biden is not in the White House.

During the last three years of former President Barack Obama’s administration, the economy created more jobs than it did during its best year under Trump.

Critics on Twitter couldn’t quite believe what they read.