Trump Just Politicised Nickelback And People Think We've Entered Another Universe

Following a dramatic day of foul-mouthed tweeting, raging at reporters and awkward moments with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Trump found time to drop a doctored version of Nickelback’s “Look At This Photograph” music video, which had been edited to include an image of Joe Biden and his son alongside two other men:

There’s bad news for those who were hoping the events involving President Donald Trump on Wednesday were part of an alternate timeline. They were very much real.

The video takes a swing at Biden for saying he never spoke with his son about his business dealings in Ukraine and follows up with an image of the father and son golfing with a man labelled as a “Ukraine Gas Exec.”

The gas exec is Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime American business partner. The two were both board members of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

The president posted the video in response to the intensifying impeachment inquiry launched against him last week. A whistleblower complaint regarding his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Trump asked Zelensky as a “favor” to investigate his 2020 rival and son based on unfounded corruption allegations relating to Burisma Holdings.

Trump has accused Biden of seeking the removal of a prosecutor in Ukraine when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, supposedly in an attempt to quash an investigation into Burisma Holdings. Trump’s accusation was widely considered to be unfounded; numerous Ukrainian officials and independent media reports said there was no evidence Biden advocated for the prosecutor’s removal with his son’s interests in mind.

Prior to posting the Nickelback tweet, Trump gave a press conference where he grew agitated while repeatedly refusing to answer a reporter’s question about what exactly he wanted to be investigated.

