Trump Just Retweeted One Of His Biggest Critics, Who Replied Exactly How You’d Expect

Donald Trump went on a spree of retweets Monday night, and one of the messages he shared was from a persistent critic who quickly used the newfound attention to slam the president.
Trump’s retweets were largely focused on his announcement that he was taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from coronavirus despite a lack of evidence. However, some of the messages shared by Trump also attacked Fox News host Neil Cavuto, who had criticised him and warned viewers not to follow the president’s example.
“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus ... it will kill you,” Cavuto said. “I cannot stress this enough: This will kill you.”
Trump wasn’t happy. He not only ripped the host but also the entire Fox News network, claiming he was “looking for a new outlet.”
The president’s retweets included this one:
Just one problem: This account, which goes by the handle of “The Hoarse Whisperer,” is a pretty constant thorn in Trump’s social media side. And after the Trump retweet, the account fired back with a few messages the president was not likely to share:
Others were puzzled about why Trump would retweet the account in the first place, given its long history of posting messages hostile to the president and his agenda:
