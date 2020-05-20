Trump Just Retweeted One Of His Biggest Critics, Who Replied Exactly How You’d Expect

Donald Trump went on a spree of retweets Monday night, and one of the messages he shared was from a persistent critic who quickly used the newfound attention to slam the president. Trump’s retweets were largely focused on his announcement that he was taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from coronavirus despite a lack of evidence. However, some of the messages shared by Trump also attacked Fox News host Neil Cavuto, who had criticised him and warned viewers not to follow the president’s example.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus ... it will kill you,” Cavuto said. “I cannot stress this enough: This will kill you.” Trump wasn’t happy. He not only ripped the host but also the entire Fox News network, claiming he was “looking for a new outlet.” The president’s retweets included this one:

Fox News on hydroxychloroquine in the last two days:



Neil Cavuto: It’ll kill you!!!



Laura Ingraham: Take it! Take it! Take it!



pic.twitter.com/CrmnmXKKrI — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 18, 2020

Just one problem: This account, which goes by the handle of “The Hoarse Whisperer,” is a pretty constant thorn in Trump’s social media side. And after the Trump retweet, the account fired back with a few messages the president was not likely to share:

The man who just retweeted me is a complete fuckopotamus.



He is also the President. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 19, 2020

Others were puzzled about why Trump would retweet the account in the first place, given its long history of posting messages hostile to the president and his agenda:

How did trump accidentally retweet @HoarseWisperer? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 19, 2020

I love that Trump RT’d this. 😂 — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) May 19, 2020