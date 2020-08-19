US President Donald Trump lashed out at Michelle Obama on Tuesday with a series of baseless claims after the former first lady described him as being “in over his head” and the “wrong president for this country” during her widely praised Democratic National Convention speech.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” the president wrote on Twitter early Tuesday, hours after Obama slammed Trump’s “utter lack of empathy” in her speech. She also warned that “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can” and urged people to support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November election “like our lives depend on it.”

Trump raged in his tweets that the Obamas’ support of Biden was “merely an afterthought.”