President Donald Trump called out Senator Mitch McConnell in a frenzied tweet on Wednesday, one day after the Senate majority leader finally acknowledged the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

In his tweet, Trump shared a report from The Daily Mail detailing how some of his supporters — like former aide Sebastian Gorka and right-wing broadcaster Nick Fuentes — criticised McConnell for congratulating Biden. The president stressed that he had received 75 million votes, said it was “too soon to give up” and added that the “Republican Party must finally learn to fight.”

Trump actually received about 74.2 million votes, with Biden surpassing him to hit 81.2 million. Trump has alleged without evidence that many of these votes were “fraudulently or illegally obtained.”