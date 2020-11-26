Trump Lawyer’s Praise Of The President Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

A senior legal adviser to Donald Trump ― who once described the president as an “idiot” and a “bully” ― drew widespread ridicule for her attempt to depict him as a hero on Tuesday night.

Jenna Ellis, a member of the Trump legal team trying to overturn the 2020 election result (despite no evidence of the mass voter fraud they claim), tweeted a picture of the president leaning on the Oval Office desk alongside the caption: “WARRIOR.”