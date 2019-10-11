Trump Lobs Insults At Biden, Omar In First Rally Since Impeachment Inquiry Began

President Donald Trump went on a political rampage against anyone and everyone in his path during a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night, calling the impeachment inquiry into his behavior “insane” while lobbing a stream of unfounded conspiracy theories and vicious insults against many of his Democratic critics.

“From day one, the wretched Washington swamp has been trying to nullify the results of a truly great and democratic election, the election of 2016. They’re trying, they’re not getting very far,” said Trump, who spent a majority of the rally going off-script. “They want to erase your vote like it never existed, they want to erase your voice and they want to erase your future. But they will fail because in America the people rule again.”

Thursday’s event was the first since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opened a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s July 25 call with the leader of Ukraine. During the conversation, Trump repeatedly pressed his counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate one of his prime political rivals, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong and has vehemently rejected assertions that he asked for a quid pro quo for releasing already-appropriated military aid to Ukraine.