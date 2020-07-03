Trump's Use Of His Old Slogan Leads To A Quick Reality Check

President Donald Trump has tweeted something his critics can get behind.

Amid a resurgence of the pandemic that’s killed more than 128,000 people in the US, a struggling economy and nationwide unrest over racism and police violence, Trump’s key 2020 reelection slogan, “Keep America Great,” hardly seems appropriate. So when Trump opted instead to tweet his 2016 campaign slogan on Thursday, “Make America Great Again,” Twitter users agreed that would be a good idea.