Trump Goes After Mitch McConnell, Calls The Republican Leader A 'Political Hack'

Former President Donald Trump went after Senator Mitch McConnell, calling the Senate minority leader “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

In a lengthy statement on Tuesday, Trump said that McConnell was “destroying the Republican side of the Senate” and that the senator was ”one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States.”

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said.

This weekend, McConnell voted to acquit Trump in the Senate impeachment trial over the former president’s role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In later remarks, McConnell said that Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the mob’s violent attack and that the rioters “did this because they’d been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth because he was angry he lost an election.”