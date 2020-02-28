Trump Ripped For Putting 'Science Denier' Mike Pence In Charge Of Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence would lead the White House task force on COVID-19, the deadly new coronavirus spreading around the world. But critics are pointing out that Pence’s track record on health and science isn’t exactly reassuring.

Pence once called global warming a “myth,” downplayed the health risks of smoking, and as governor of Indiana, led his state into an HIV crisis by cutting funding to Planned Parenthood and initially opposing needle exchange programs. The vice president also has no medical experience.