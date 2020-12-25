Trump Mocked After He Claims Twitter Censorship Leads To Communism

President Donald Trump gave snarky Twitter users an early Christmas gift Thursday when he tried to blame communism on Twitter censorship.
The president railed against what was once his favorite social media platform, claiming that Twitter is stifling free speech by ― and this is a slight paraphrase ― not allowing him to spew lies.
Many Twitter users were happy to use Trump’s bizarre and historically inaccurate tweet to brutally mock the president.
One Twitter user pointed out that Trump was a day late for griping.