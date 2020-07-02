Trump Mocked For Claiming His Face Mask Makes Him Look Like 'Lone Ranger'

Donald Trump now claims he doesn’t have anything against wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Accordingly, Twitter users can’t disguise their contempt for the notoriously mask-averse president.

But while Trump has avoided wearing facial coverings throughout the coronavirus pandemic, he told Fox Business News on Monday that he was “all for masks,” adding “I think masks are good.”

However, Trump has personally avoided wearing masks in public and was only publicly seen in one in late may.

He has said on at least one occasion he wasn’t wearing a mask because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Trump has questioned whether mask-wearing should be mandatory because “you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance,” but said he’d wear one if he were “in a tight situation with people.”

Trump insisted his ambivalence toward wearing a mask had nothing to do with style concerns.

“I sort of liked the way it looked,” he said. “It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. It looked like the Lone Ranger.”