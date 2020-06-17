‘So True!’ Trump Mocked For Retweeting Himself, Then Agreeing With Himself

President Donald Trump fired off an unusual tweet on Monday, not only sharing a message from himself but also agreeing with it.

“Silent majority” is a term that Trump ― like President Richard Nixon ― uses to characterise his supporters, suggesting they don’t show up in polls but will turn up at the ballot box.

Trump’s message ― and his agreement with himself ― came after several polls showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign even issued a cease-and-desist order to CNN over a poll that showed the president behind by 14 points.

CNN stood by its poll.

Trump occasionally retweets himself, and at times adds a “so true” in self-agreement. But Monday evening’s message brought out the snark, with many of his critics adding “so true” statements of their own: