Trump Fumbles After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Names The Wrong State

Trump deleted the tweet, but it was preserved in a screenshot:

Just one problem: The Chiefs aren’t based in Kansas but rather in Missouri.

Trump soon deleted the tweet and issued a new one with the correct state.

Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, share a border, and the Chiefs have a fanbase in both states. But the Missouri city is significantly larger, and the team has played there since moving from Texas in 1963.

The geographical blunder comes a little more than a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed out National Public Radio journalist Mary Louise Kelly for asking him about Ukraine ― and then challenged her to find it on a map.

“He called out for his aides to bring him a map of the world with no writing, no countries marked,” Kelly told The New York Times. “I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map away. He said, ‘People will hear about this.’”

Pompeo later implied, implausibly, that she had pointed to Bangladesh.

