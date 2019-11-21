Trump's Super-Sized Press Notes Have Become Twitter's New Favorite Meme

JOSHUA LOTT via Getty Images US President Donald Trump reads from his notes as he talks to the media.

Trump’s attempt to spin his ambassador to the European Union’s testimony as vindication for himself was a master class in gaslighting, but the real star of the show was the notepad he used for his disinformation dump.

Trump appears to believe that his statement just now will be “the final word from the pres of the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/gQ7J0pn8Jq — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 20, 2019

Twitter users, bless their hearts, responded by offering alternative versions of the notes. One person felt Panic! At The Disco lyrics were more appropriate.

Another felt the president should be focusing his attention on more pressing matters ― like “The Mandalorian.”

Others thought Trump was just waiting for a passing bus that he could throw a certain someone under.

this picture of Trump's notes is wild. pic.twitter.com/IscVjHcHYw — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) November 20, 2019

Some Twitter users thought Dr. Suess was more Trump’s speed.

And one person decided to try using the president’s persuasion techniques in their own life.