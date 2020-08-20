Trump Attacked Obama's DNC Speech Before It Was Even Over

Former US President Barack Obama hadn’t even finished his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention before President Donald Trump attacked him.

Obama offered his toughest criticism of Trump yet in the speech, arguing the current president “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

“The consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone,” Obama said. “Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

In response, Trump ― in all caps ― revisited a criticism he often lobs at his predecessor: