Trump Used To Tee Off On Obama For Golfing During Ebola Outbreak That Killed 2 In America

Trump complained after the second confirmed case of Ebola on “Fox and Friends” in 2014 that Obama shouldn’t be spending any time golfing. “There are times to play and times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal,” Trump declared. “You know when you’re president you sorta say, like, ‘I’m gonna give it up for a couple of years and I’m really gonna focus on the job,’” he added. Trump couldn’t help noting: “Golf is a great game; nobody likes it more than me.”

Trump is golfing today.



In 2014 on Fox and Friends he criticized Obama for golfing when there were *two cases* of Ebola in the United States saying, "it sends the wrong signal" and he should have given up golf as president "to really focus on the job." https://t.co/br8jLwVLtspic.twitter.com/Jmh5CSt2mp — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) May 23, 2020

Trump also posted on Twitter in 2014, lashing Obama for golfing during the Ebola outbreak.

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014