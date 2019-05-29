Trump Offers Absurd Excuse For Calling Joe Biden A 'Low IQ Individual'

President Donald Trump dubiously claims he did Joe Biden a favor by calling him a “low IQ individual” over the weekend.

Trump earned scorn from an array of Americans ― including some Republicans ― for the barb he directed while in Japan at the former vice president who recently launched a White House bid. After Trump was accused of siding with the enemy, he took to Twitter to claim that he actually toned down the words of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il and, in the process, was being kind to Biden: