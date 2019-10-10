Trump On Abandoning Kurdish Forces: The Kurds Didn't Help Us In WWII

President Donald Trump defended his controversial decision to yank support for US-allied Kurdish fighters by noting that the Kurds didn’t help the US during World War II and the invasion of Normandy, known as D-day.

“Now the Kurds are fighting for their land,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

“As somebody wrote in a very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy, as an example,” the president added. “They’re there to help us with their land, and that’s a different thing.”