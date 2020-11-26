Trump Phones In To Hearing In Bizarre Act Of Desperation

Samuel Corum via Getty Images Rudy Giuliani listens as Jenna Ellis, both members of Donald Trump's legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate committee hearing.

Donald Trump has made more baseless allegations about election voter – but in the most bizarre manner yet.

The outgoing president falsely claimed – yet again – that he “won by a lot” as he spoke to Republicans holding a partisan “hearing” in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania into election “issues” and alleged “irregularities”.

There is no evidence to corroborate any of his claims of election fraud.

But instead of taking to Twitter to air his grievance, which is now his default setting, or actually doing it in person, Trump phoned in. And his lawyer held up her phone to the microphone.