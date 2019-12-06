Donald Trump Once Said Prince Andrew Was 'A Lot Of Fun' And 'Not Pretentious'

President Donald Trump can’t keep his story straight regarding his relationship with Prince Andrew.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that he didn’t know the disgraced royal. That followed Andrew’s recent announcement that he was stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future due to the public uproar over his past involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I don’t know Prince Andrew, but that’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story,” the president said at a NATO summit in London. “I don’t know.”

But People dug up a 2000 interview with Trump ― and republished quotes from it on Wednesday. Two decades ago, the then-real estate developer was all too happy to talk about his association with the prince.

“He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told the magazine.

As the outlet also pointed out, Tom Newton Dunn, politics reporter at The Sun, tweeted that last year the president said he’d played 18 holes of golf with the prince.