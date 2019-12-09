Trump Rages At 'Pathetic' Fox News For Putting Democrats On Air

President Donald Trump is again slamming his preferred network, claiming that Fox News is pandering to the left by having Democratic lawmakers on air.
The president tweeted Sunday to express his displeasure that Fox News allowed Representative Eric Swalwell, David Cicilline and Pramila Jayapal ― whom he described as “losers” and “radical left haters” ― to appear on the network’s airwaves.
Cicilline was a guest on “Fox News Sunday,” where he discussed Democrats’ forthcoming articles of impeachment with host Chris Wallace. Cicilline sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which held impeachment hearings last week.
The president criticised the network following the broadcast, tweeting, “Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters?”
“The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic!” he added.
The three representatives responded almost simultaneously about 15 minutes later, all tweeting the same selfie of the three of them, alongside Representative Joe Neguse, saying that they were busy working to protect and uphold the Constitution while he was tweeting insults.
Despite his preference for the network, the president has repeatedly gone after Fox News in recent months over unfavourable coverage during the impeachment inquiry. Late last month, he attacked the network for its decision to “waste airtime” by hosting Swalwell, a member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, who spoke about the inquiry following a day of testimony from three government officials.
“Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!” Trump said at the time.
Fox News host Neil Cavuto reminded the president how journalism works in November, telling Trump that reporters have an obligation to question him, even if that invites his “wrath.”
“You are free to rage. All we are free to do is report and let the viewers decide,” he said, after Trump had attacked Wallace, a veteran journalist, for a “Fox News Sunday” segment during which he called out Representative Steven Scalise for “very badly” mischaracterising some of the impeachment witness testimonies.