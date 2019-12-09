Trump Rages At 'Pathetic' Fox News For Putting Democrats On Air

President Donald Trump is again slamming his preferred network, claiming that Fox News is pandering to the left by having Democratic lawmakers on air.

The president tweeted Sunday to express his displeasure that Fox News allowed Representative Eric Swalwell, David Cicilline and Pramila Jayapal ― whom he described as “losers” and “radical left haters” ― to appear on the network’s airwaves.

Cicilline was a guest on “Fox News Sunday,” where he discussed Democrats’ forthcoming articles of impeachment with host Chris Wallace. Cicilline sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which held impeachment hearings last week.

The president criticised the network following the broadcast, tweeting, “Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters?”