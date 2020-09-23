Ilhan Omar Hits Back After Trump’s Racist Rally Attack: ‘This Is My Country’

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night launched into a racist diatribe against Representative Ilhan Omar, saying this isn’t her country and mocking her birthplace.

“She’s telling us how to run our country!” he said at a rally in Pennsylvania. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?”

Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States as a child when her family fled the violence there. She’s been a US citizen for 20 years.

She fired back on Twitter: