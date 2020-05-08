Trump Rebukes Nurse On National Nurses Day And Critics Are Livid: ‘How Dare He!’

President Donald Trump is getting called out on social media over his treatment of a nurse during a National Nurses Day event in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“PPE has been sporadic,” Sophia L Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, said during the event, referring to the masks and other personal protective equipment needed to care for victims of the novel coronavirus.

Thomas, who has been reusing her own N95 mask for weeks, said nurses adapt, called the situation “manageable” and vowed nurses would ensure that patients receive the care they need. But Trump zeroed in on her first line.

“Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” he said.

“Oh no, I agree, Mr President,” Thomas quickly replied.