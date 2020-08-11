Trump Removed From Press Conference After Shots Reportedly Fired Near White House

HuffPost President Trump was escorted from the White House press briefing room shortly after starting a news conference Monday.

President Donald Trump abruptly stopped a White House press conference on Monday after speaking for two minutes before a man led him out of the room.

Multiple reporters in the White House press pool said it appeared to be a Secret Service agent who interrupted Trump.

After being pulled away, the president returned to the press briefing room and told reporters that a shooting had taken place outside the White House. Trump said he was taken to the Oval Office.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person,” Trump said, according to Politico.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.