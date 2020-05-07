See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump acknowledged there will be “some” deaths due to states reopening businesses and other activities — a move he has been pushing — as coronavirus cases continue to mount in the US. In an interview with ABC News as Trump traveled to Arizona to visit a business that makes masks, reporter David Muir asked the president whether “lives will be lost to reopen the country.” “It’s possible there will be some, because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house,” Trump said. “But at the same time we’re gonna practice social distancing, we’re gonna be washing hands.”

BREAKING: Pres. Trump tells @DavidMuir "it's possible there will be some" deaths as states ease coronavirus restrictions, acknowledging it was the choice the U.S. faces to reopen the economy.



More tonight on @ABCWorldNews. https://t.co/k8P2NJBKrEpic.twitter.com/BWrTQxxGB1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 5, 2020