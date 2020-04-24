Trump Reportedly Wants Out Of The White House And Everyone’s Making The Same Jokes

President Donald Trump is reportedly “frustrated” about being holed up in the White House as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

Aside from a March 28 trip to Norfolk, Virginia to see the USNS Comfort depart for New York, Trump has been in Washington since a March 6-9 visit to Florida for fundraisers and golf. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Trump’s aides were working on a plan to get him some time out of town, perhaps in the form of a visit to see health care workers or first responders.