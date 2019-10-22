Trump Just Retweeted An Account That Parodies His Butt

On Monday, Donald Trump shared a tweet from the account @DJTrumpsButt , which has 318 followers (at the time of writing) and describes itself as follows: “I am @realDonaldTrump’s butt. Whatever he says, it’s really me that’s saying it. Follow me, or I will nuke you! #PutinPower #MAGA.”

The president of the United States just retweeted a Twitter account about his butt.

The tweet contains a video from Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” showing Representative Jim Jordan discussing a Republican effort to censure House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff on Monday, for what he describes as an “unfair partisan process” trying to impeach the president based on an anonymous whistleblower complaint:

The president is in the thick of an impeachment investigation for soliciting a foreign investigation of a political rival after an anonymous whistleblower complaint surfaced a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A transcript of the call showed that Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

House Democrats blocked the censure motion against Schiff on Monday. Republicans had accused Schiff of “misleading conduct.”

Trump continued to rage against Schiff throughout the day, tweeting incessantly about the House Intelligence Committee chairman, whom he described as “shifty” and “corrupt.”

He tweeted and retweeted at least 19 times about Schiff, and the clip he retweeted from the account about his own backside was the same as a clip he’d already retweeted from “America’s Newsroom” around 10 hours earlier.

Last month, during a similarly rage-filled tweetstorm over the impeachment inquiry, Trump retweeted a message from a bot account called “Trump But About Sharks” which replaces words in the president’s tweets with shark-related terms to mock his hatred of sharks.

The president’s retweet made him the butt of a few jokes on Twitter: