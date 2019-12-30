Trump Retweets Meme That Jesus Likes Him Better Than Obama. Critics Raise Holy Hell.

The two-year-old message from a Trump fan called the president “heaven sent.” Trump responded during another wild night of Twitter rants from Mar-a-Lago with a retweet and a “Thank you!” The tweet included a meme of none other than “Jesus Christ” carrying luggage and apparently returning to America (did he have to cross a border to get there?). “Obama kicked me out,” says “Jesus.” “Trump invited me back.”

Trump is focused just now on boosting his bona fides with evangelicals following a scathing editorial earlier this month in Christianity Today. The publication, founded by Billy Graham, called for Trump’s removal from office for his “profoundly immoral” abuse of his office for personal and political gain. The editorial also lashed Trump’s “blackened moral record,” including “lies and slanders” and “immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud.”

You can imagine the responses on Twitter when Trump used Jesus as a character reference. (One tweet suggested Trump followers would call Jesus a “libtard” for wanting to feed the poor.)